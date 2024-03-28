Baseball’s Back, Baby! Which Players Are From MT?

It's Finally Here!

It’s Major League Baseball’s opening day, and you’d better believe I have the games streaming on my iPad app. Starting the season off with the Orioles/Angels game…the words, “It’s time for baseball” sent chills up my spine and the cheer that went up after Burnes struck out Rendon, the first batter of the day, was reminiscent of what my soul was feeling.

Montana Boys Representing

Montana isn’t exactly known for spawning a large number of noteworthy athletes, so it might surprise you that there have been TWENTY-FOUR Major League players born in Montana. The Baseball Almanac compiled all of these athletes into a tidy little list for us to browse. Admittedly, I had not heard of a number of these players, most likely because quite a few of them were not active for long.

Jeff Ballard born 1963-08-13 in Billings, Montana

Ed Bouchee born 1933-03-07 in Livingston, Montana

Scott Brow born 1969-03-17 in Butte, Montana

Johnny Couch born 1891-03-31 in Vaughn, Montana

Jeff Doyle born 1956-10-02 in Havre, Montana

Cecil Duff born 1896-11-20 in Radersburg, Montana

Caleb Frare born 1993-07-08 in Miles City, Montana

John Gibbons born 1962-06-08 in Great Falls, Montana

Tyler Graham born 1984-01-25 in Great Falls, Montana

Codi Heuer born 1996-07-03 in Missoula, Montana (currently active)

Rob Johnson born 1982-07-22 in Butte, Montana

John Lowenstein born 1947-01-27 in Wolf Point, Montana

Joe McIntosh born 1951-08-04 in Billings, Montana

Dave McNally born 1942-10-31 in Billings, Montana

Dave Meier born 1959-08-08 in Helena, Montana

Kam Mickolio born 1984-05-10 in Wolf Point, Montana

Gary Neibauer born 1944-10-29 in Billings, Montana

Jim Otten born 1951-07-01 in Lewistown, Montana

Herb Plews born 1928-06-14 in Helena, Montana

Rob Ryan born 1973-06-24 in Havre, Montana

Curt Schmidt born 1970-03-16 in Miles City, Montana

Mason Tobin born 1987-07-08 in Glendive, Montana

Jim Tyack born 1911-01-09 in Florence, Montana

Steamboat Williams born 1892-01-31 in Cascade, Montana

The only active player from this list is Codi Heuer, and he is currently a free agent who hasn’t played a game since 2021. Who will be the next MLB player from Montana?

Do you remember any of the players of days past? Did we miss anyone?

I Am Out Of Here

At a Mustangs game with one of my besties, Lizzie. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM At a Mustangs game with one of my besties, Lizzie. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

While the Shohei Ohtani controversy has cast shadows on the start of the season, I am still so excited to be back into it. Now, I am, unfortunately, a Tigers fan, and their game is about to start…