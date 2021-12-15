Expert Details The Challenge with Electric Cars in Montana

We know that the federal government is going to be throwing a lot of money our direction to build electric vehicle charging stations here in Montana. I know, it's absurd that our country would go deeper into debt just to subsidize mostly wealthier Americans and their electric cars that most of us can't afford- but they're doing it.

That being said, a lot of folks have questions about electric vehicles. How will the batteries hold up in Montana's extreme cold weather? What if you break down or run out of juice in the middle of nowhere? Where will we get all of the electricity from if we start relying on electricity for more and more of our vehicles- especially after the radical environmental groups have been attacking reliable electric power production in places like Colstrip? How are you going to haul a trailer full of cows with an electric vehicle?

We talked about all that and more with a great energy expert- Robert Bryce. He felt the impacts of rolling blackouts earlier this year in Austin, Texas. We also saw rolling blackouts in parts of Eastern Montana due to power supply issues in the Midwest.

Here's the full conversation:

Robert Bryce: The electric vehicle technology is more than a century old. It's a century of failure, tailgating failure. I mean, the electric vehicle goes back to the days of Edison and Ford, and why did they not take more market share in a century of technology development? Why today in America are they still less than 5% of new vehicle sales? Well, maybe it's because consumers really the vast majority of consumers don't think they're the best pick for them. I mean, you know, forget about reliance on critical materials and critical minerals from China, forget about whether we have enough electricity on the grid in particularly during times of extreme weather. Why isn't there more attention to the fact that the internal combustion engine continues to get better and better, more efficient, and that in places like Montana, I don't see Tesla's driving around in Montana? I've been there many times. I don't see Tesla's pulling horse trailers or hauling hay. I mean, it's just this massive divide in what policymakers think is good for consumers and what consumers are actually buying.