Montanans love our specialty plates. There are more than 200 designs to choose from, supporting everything from breast cancer to trout. If you're a fan of Yellowstone National Park, you now have a new way to show it every time you hit the road.

Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, has unveiled a brand-new design for the Yellowstone specialty license plate. Since we have to purchase license plates anyway, why not buy a stylishly designed one that supports our first National Park?

Read More: 20 Things You Didn't Know About the Old Faithful Inn

Credit Yellowstone Forever/Canva Credit Yellowstone Forever/Canva

A New Look for a Familiar Montana Plate

The plate is available exclusively to Montana vehicle owners, and the money raised goes directly to Yellowstone Forever to support projects and programs inside the park.

The Yellowstone specialty plate has been around for more than two decades, but the new design gives Montana drivers a fresh option while continuing that tradition of supporting America's first national park.

Photo by Dave Willhite on Unsplash brown moose eating grasses

Where Does the Money Go?

The $30 initial sponsorship fee and $30 annual renewal fee help fund a variety of projects throughout Yellowstone. Including: wildlife conservation efforts such as the Yellowstone Wolf Project, youth education programs like Junior Ranger, trail restoration, historical and cultural preservation, Tribal initiatives, and other conservation priorities.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

How to Get the New Yellowstone Plate

The new plates are available at Montana County Treasurer Motor Vehicle Offices, where you'll typically go to renew your vehicle registration. Yellowstone Forever does not sell the plates directly.

Already have the old Yellowstone specialty plate? You don't have to give it up. Drivers can keep their existing design or switch to the new one when they renew their registration.

Get our free mobile app

You can also request a new specialty plate before your renewal date, subject to the usual registration and specialty-plate fees.

For more than 20 years, Montana drivers have been able to turn a small piece of their vehicle into a little love letter to Yellowstone. I have to admit, the updated design looks pretty sharp.

20 Best Montana License Plate Designs If you want to switch up your Montana license plate, here are a few options. Gallery Credit: Will Gordon