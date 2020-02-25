Family Promise Beach Blizzard Party 2/29/20

Need a trip to the beach? Okay, so it's not an actual beach, but there will definitely be a beach-like atmosphere this Saturday (2/29) at the DoubleTree Hotel. It's a major annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley. Featuring a tasty Caribbean cocktail menu, delicious dinner and plenty of (fake) palm trees, you'll feel like you are somewhere warm while helping out a great cause. Hawaiian shirts and floppy hats encouraged. Bring your checkbook and you could score one of their awesome auction items, including an actual Hawaiian vacation.

Credit: Family Promise - Used with permission

Family Promise is a fantastic organization in Billings that helps local families get back on their feet in a sustainable manner. Homelessness is a huge problem in Billings. According to a representative of Family Promise, local statistics indicate that the homeless you see out in public represents only 7% of the actual homeless population in Billings. Many are parents that are employed, but due to various circumstances, they simply can't afford a place to live. Another scary stat is that many Americans are just a couple of paychecks away from being homeless. If you didn't have family or other support it's kind of scary to think about.

Individual tickets for the Beach Blizzard are still available and so are a very limited number of tables. Tickets are $125 per person or $1500 for a fun table of 8. For donation or sponsorship information, call their office at (406) 294-7432 or email marketing@familypromiseyv.org. All proceeds go to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to help homeless families achieve and sustain independence.