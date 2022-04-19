Huge Old Montana School Gymnasium Can Be Yours for $300K

I'm fascinated by cool old buildings in Montana, particularly ones that occasionally hit the real estate market. In February, I wrote about a 122-year-old church for sale in Glendive, that would make a pretty awesome residence (it was listed at only $250,000). This week I discovered a former school gymnasium for sale in the Treasure State, and it's huge. Let's check it out.

It was built in 1930.

At over 6,000 square feet, the former gymnasium is a beautiful, big, brick building, constructed in the popular Modern Style of the time. The soaring, open ceiling reveals the classic, timber frame design of the rafters.

Let your imagination run wild.

Built as a school gymnasium, the large building on a 1/4 acre lot in Whitehall, MT is listed for $299,000. This seems like a really fair price. I mean, when moldy-looking mobile homes are selling for $100K across the state, an entire school gym at this price is a bargain.

You'll probably want to update the bathrooms.

Gym locker bathrooms may work just fine for an ultimate man-cave, but the buyers of this property will probably choose to update the vintage, elementary school-style facilities.

Talk about potential.

With a loft and a stage, I can imagine this building in a new life as an art studio/gallery, a restaurant/bar/coffee shop, or perhaps a small manufacturing facility for a cool, Montana Made business. Another obvious choice would be an event venue for weddings, concerts, etc.

If this building were in Bozeman, you can bet that some developer would snap up the property and quickly divide it into five luxury townhouses... and just as quickly, sell them for a million bucks apiece.

Some updates have already been completed.

Sure, this building will likely require a substantial investment to make it truly usable, but some items have been upgraded according to the listing information. There is a new metal roof, 200 amp service, gas forced air heating, and it's on Whitehall city services.

Enjoy small-town living in Whitehall.

With the Tobacco Root Mountains and thousands of acres of Deerlodge National Forest in your backyard, I predict Whitehall will become one of the next "up and coming" towns in Montana. It's right off I-90 with fairly easy access to lots of attractive activities, especially for outdoor enthusiasts. According to the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce,

Whitehall is within 23-60 miles of three major airports, four colleges, five ski resorts, seven major rivers, mountain lakes for fishing and backpacking, four lakes for boating, and three hot springs.

See the listing with additional photos and more details HERE, presented by Broker Jozette Driear, Pure West Real Estate. (Disclosure: I am a licensed Montana Realtor and have no financial interest in this property.)