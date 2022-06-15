Here’s The Best Way to Help Montana Flood Victims
Many Montanans are trying to heal and rebuild after historical flooding hit south-central Montana on Monday. If you're looking for ways to help fellow Montanans that were impacted by the flooding, here are a few ways to help.
GoFundMe has released a list of verified pages and fundraisers. If you want to make sure your donation is going to people in need, you can check out the verified list here.
The Greater Gallatin United Way has set up the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund to serve Park and Madison counties. The find has been created to support communities affected by severe flooding in Park County, Madison County, and other areas of southwest Montana.
In less than 24 hours, the fund has received over $300,000 in initial seed funding thanks to the generosity of Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Deborah Erdman, Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Montana Rail Link, Willow Creek Ranch, and others.
The funding will provide support for immediate needs such as emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, and cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
To make an online donation to the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund, text Flood22 to 41444 or go to www.greatergallatinunitedway.org.
Townsquare Media radio stations have partnered with several local businesses for "Operation H2GO For Montana." All you need to do is grab a case or two or six of water and drop it off at one of our FIVE donation sites. The donation sites will be at Town & Country Food locations in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston all day Thursday, June 16.
