Have you heard of these Montana Foods?
Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!
However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you.
Get our free mobile app
Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For
Sure, we've all heard of Rocky Mountain Oysters... but what else is Montana legendary for in the way of great eats? Here's our roundup of the best foods we here in Montana are known for!