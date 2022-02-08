Four Famous People With the Last Name “Montana”

There are many different people who share their name with the Treasure State, either as a first or a last name. The last name "Montana" is synonymous with some famous people as well, even if they've never been to Big Sky Country. Let's take a look at some of the most recognizable and interesting people who share the name of our state.

Joe Montana

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Montana is probably the most recognizable name on this list; the four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the largest comeback artists in the history of the NFL was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Robert "Bob" Montana

Modern fans of Riverdale may know who Bob Montana is. In 1942, he created the original Archie comics, which showcases Archie Andrews and friends in the fictional town of Riverdale.

Billy Montana

Big Sky Country has a namesake country music singer and songwriter to our name. Billy Montana has recorded with many country artists; Garth Brooks, Jon Pardi, and Kenny Chesney just to name a few. His songs have reached Number 1 four times, and he's still going strong.

Hannah Montana

Disney Channel Games 2007 - Ballpark And Concert

Yes, I know, it was low-hanging fruit. But, I had to mention the hit TV series by the Disney Channel. Played by Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana featured a teenager who struggles juggling home and school life with the life of a pop star named Hannah Montana. The show ran on the Disney Channel for five years, spawning a movie and a concert featuring both Miley Cyrus and the fictional Hannah Montana persona.

Honorable mentions include Pietro Montana, a sculptor and artist known for war memorials; John C. Montana, a gangster who eventually became the underboss of the Buffalo crime family; and Chief Allison Montana, the New Orleans Mardi Gras "Chief of Chiefs."

