Garth Brooks has announced another 2020 date for his ongoing Stadium Tour. Brooks and his band are set to perform at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, May 16, at 7PM.

The performance will mark Brooks' first-ever concert at Paul Brown Stadium, and it's also the only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia date on his Stadium Tour, which launched in 2018 and is expected to run for three years total. Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour will find him performing 10-12 concerts in stadium venues each year for three years, for a total of about 30 concert performances that are staged in the round.

Brooks' Stadium Tour schedule for 2020 already includes shows on Feb. 22 in Detroit and on May 2 in Charlotte, N.C., with more to be announced. He's played 11 stadiums so far on the tour, which kicked off at Notre Dame University's football stadium in October of 2018.

Brooks recently told Taste of Country that he'll also continue his Dive Bar Tour of intimate venues in 2020. That tour is in support of his most recent single, "Dive Bar," a rowdy duet with Blake Shelton that Brooks is expected to include on his upcoming studio album, Fun. The superstar has not yet revealed the details for that project.

Country Music Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack!

Tickets for Brooks' Cincinnati concert date at Paul Brown Stadium are set to go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10AM ET, with an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will only be available via ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, through the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or by using the Ticketmaster App on your phone. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, Dec. 13.

All seats will cost a total of $94.95. Garth Brooks tickets are available to all of his upcoming shows.

Here's How Blake Shelton Ended Up On Garth Brooks' "Dive Bar"