Garth Brooks has announced that he will extend his Dive Bar Tour of intimate venues into 2020.

The country superstar and currently reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced the news on Monday night (Dec. 9) during his weekly Inside Studio G broadcast, which airs via Facebook Live.

Brooks' Dive Bar Tour launched in 2019 as a partnership between him and Seagram's 7 Crown, and the tour was initially meant to encompass seven shows. Brooks recently released a collaboration with Blake Shelton titled "Dive Bar," and it provided a nice tie-in to promote the song.

But Brooks has dropped hints on stage recently that he might not be done with the tour, and he told Taste of Country during the runup to the 2019 CMA Awards that he would continue with more dates in 2020. Monday night's announcement is his first public confirmation of that news.

"It is official. It's like, why stop eating ice cream, right? ... The dive bars are just too good, so we're gonna continue them through 2020," Brooks says. "You're lucky enough to do stadiums, arenas, theaters, outdoor shows, whatever ... dive bars might be hittin' that sweet spot for me."

Brooks has not announced any of the Dive Bar Tour dates for 2020, but he will launch the 2020 leg with a performance in the Boston area, since weather forced him to postpone a planned Dive Bar show in Foxborough on Dec. 2.

Brooks' Dive Bar Tour runs concurrently with his ongoing Stadium Tour, which launched in late 2018 and is slated to last three years. That tour finds Brooks and his band performing in the round in massive stadium venues, 10-12 per year for a total of about 30 stadium dates. Brooks has already announced Stadium Tour dates for 2020 on Feb. 22 in Detroit and on May 2 in Charlotte, N.C., as well as a May 16 date in Cincinnati.

