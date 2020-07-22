Garth Brooks fans have been patiently awaiting the country superstar's upcoming album, the ebulliently titled Fun. But Brooks is holding back on its release amid the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while working on a different project that he hopes will accompany the eventual album release.

That's the latest development as the star told it during Monday's (July 20) broadcast of his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook livestream. During the show, Brooks took song requests and responded to fan queries while praising wife Trisha Yearwood's performance from a previous Studio G broadcast. He also indicated a fall 2020 drop date for Fun while hinting at a Studio G-related enterprise that could run parallel to the album release.

"Fun is coming," Brooks responds to a viewer question. "Fun is done. [We're] just waiting for the right time for us to kind of get to enjoy it and have fun with it. But also, something else might be coming with Fun that's pretty cool that will wrap up several years of Inside Studio G."

He continues, "So it's all coming this fall. … Fun is coming, but it might also be sitting side by side with something [else] that's pretty cool."

Brooks previously stated that Fun's release would have to wait until the world is in a better place. As pointed out by Pop Culture, a June Studio G show saw the singer promise the album for once things clear up.

"I don't want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting," Brooks says. "The album's ready to go. It's just, how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody's out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially?"

The '90s megastar has been hinting toward Fun for more than a year now, and several songs expected to appear on the project are already available on Amazon Music. Those include "All Day Long," "Courage of Love," "Party Gras (The Mardi Gras Song)," "That's What Cowboys Do" and the Blake Shelton-assisted "Dive Bar."

Garth Brooks' Inside Studio G Livestream - July 20, 2020

