George Strait Adds Second Nashville Stadium Show

George Strait will play Nashville on back-to-back nights next summer. The country icon has just added a second show at Nissan Stadium, making the mini-tour a seven-show event in 2023.

Citing overwhelming demand, Strait announced the new show for July 28, one night before the previously schedule Nashville show with Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton. Nissan Stadium is home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

Tickets for all seven stadium shows go on sale on Nov. 4 at 10AM.

The lineup for the tour is a continuation of a partnership that's worked well for Strait and his fans at previous stops, like in Minneapolis. During each of his stadium shows in 2021 and 2022, he's brought many of his No. 1 hits to the stage, but surprised fans with covers of songs by Johnny Cash and Tom Petty, the latter being a chance to collaborate with Stapleton.

It's not clear if new music will be released in time for the first of Strait's stadium concerts next year. His last studio album was Honky Tonk Time Machine, released in 2019. "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar" was a Top 20 single from the album.

The first stop is scheduled for May 6 in Glendale, Ariz. Strait will then play three shows in June, two in late July and another in early August.

George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour Dates:

May 6 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 3 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
June 17 — Seattle Wash. @ Lumen Field
June 24 — Denver Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
July 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

