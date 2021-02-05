George Strait is selling his spectacular one-of-a-kind estate in Texas, and he's actually offering a pretty sweet deal to someone who has that kind of cash.

The San Antonio Current reports that the country icon has re-listed his custom-built adobe mansion in the exclusive Dominion area of San Antonio for $7.5 million. Strait originally listed the estate for $10 million in 2018 before reducing the price to $8.9 million in 2019. The latest listing price represents a one-quarter price cut from the original asking price.

Pictures online indicate the house is well worth the price tag. The 7,925-square-foot castle-like residence was designed by renowned architect Bill Tull from Arizona, and the gated hilltop estate offers an exclusive level of privacy.

The primary residence includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths. Each bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and its own separate fireplace. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room.

The lavish estate also boasts a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator.

Strait's mind-boggling home sits on 12.2 acres of land, and the estate also features a separate "casita" guest house that is entirely self-contained, with one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchenette and fireplace.

Tamara Strait with Phyllis Browning Company holds the listing on the country king's estate.

