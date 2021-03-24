Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton ‘Doesn’t Really Write’ Songs Anymore

Gwen Stefani would love to write more songs with her fiance, Blake Shelton, but in a new interview, she reveals why that's just not that likely. During an appearance on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast, she explains why Shelton really doesn't write many songs.

"I wish he would write with me, but he doesn't really write anymore," Stefani says during the interview. "We've actually written three songs together — we wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs."

Stefani and Shelton collaborated as songwriters on their first-ever duet, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," released in May of 2016. They also worked together alongside Justin Tranter and Busbee on 2017's "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which they released as a duet from Stefani's holiday album of the same title.

"But he just doesn't like writing that much," Stefani admits with a laugh, adding, "It makes me so mad."

More recently, Shelton and Stefani scored back-to-back No. 1 hit duets at country radio with "Nobody But You" and "Anywhere With You," both written by outside writers. Though they might not collaborate as co-writers on a regular basis, Stefani says she still looks to Shelton for guidance as she plans her upcoming solo album.

Shelton's years of experience coaching The Voice have made him conversant with other genres outside of country music, she adds.

"He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are the ones that we all like," Stefani says.. "So, [I] definitely lean on him a lot."