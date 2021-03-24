What I Learned About Billings Restaurants From Google

If you are reading this, then there is a good chance that you are better on your smartphone than I am. But lately, I've been trying to learn a few more tricks that this little hand-help-computer can do.

For instance, it only recently occurred to me that I could put my shopping list in "memo" on my phone. Or at least take pictures of what I need at my house before I go to the store.

I have an Alexa, and I know that some of you out there tell her to "add bacon" to your shopping list and she does it for you. I don't know how to do that. In fact, my particular Alexa unit hasn't made a sound in about a year. No music. No jokes. Nothing. I hope she's OK. Maybe she's just mad at me. I seem to have that effect on females.

I do know how to get my smartphone to give me turn by turn directions when I'm in a strange city. And I'm not even sure what the heck I was looking for yesterday when I ran across the filters on my Google map. You get your map up, then you can start tapping filters. This is where I learned that Google doesn't consider any restaurant in the heights as being "romantic,' while telling me that Olive Garden is. OK.

I also just learned that I am sitting 4.7 miles from Blues BBQ who are an "Unassuming BBQ joint with familiar eats."

There is also a "cheap" filter on there that I know many will like.

