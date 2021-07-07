Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse Assassinated at Home

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gunmen have assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in their home.

Get our free mobile app

The killing Wednesday is sure to inflict more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring gang violence, soaring inflation and protests by opposition supporters who accused the leader of increasing authoritarianism.

The interim prime minister confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti.

The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval that have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.

While the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were quiet Wednesday morning, some people ransacked businesses in one area.