Haunted Maze Closed, Kiwanis Picnic Postponed Due to Restrictions

With the announcement of a Public Health Officer Order that goes into effect tomorrow (Wednesday 8/14) for Yellowstone County, several cancellations and closures have been announced for local activities.

According to their Facebook page, the Maize at Grandpa's Farm is closing their haunted maze due to "the COVID outbreak and new restrictions," but will continue to have their regular maze and pumpkin patch open for regular business hours. Groups that expect to have 25 or more individuals should call ahead.

Due to the COVID outbreak and new restrictions, the haunted maze will be closed until further notice. We will continue... Posted by The Maize at Grandpa's farm on Monday, October 12, 2020

Another local event that was originally planned for today (10/13) also had to be postponed due to "health restraints." According to a press release, Bill Clagg of the Billings Kiwanis Club announced they will postpone the 100th Anniversary picnic at Kiwanis Park until they can "celebrate at a time and location participants can meet safely, hopefully soon."

Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton announced on Monday that a new order would go into place at 8am on Wednesday (10/14) that would limit physical gatherings to 25 people.

CLICK HERE for more details about the Yellowstone County Public Health Officer Order.