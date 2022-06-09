Drown Some Worms. Free Kids Fishing Jamboree is 6/11 in Billings

Drown Some Worms. Free Kids Fishing Jamboree is 6/11 in Billings

Photo by Photoholgic on Unsplash

Learning how to fish is something that most of us probably take for granted. For me, it was my grandpa Wally who usually took me and my siblings fishing, with my uncle Monte a close second. Both are now passed, but I'll cherish those childhood fishing days forever. Many kids in the Billings area may not have those fatherly-fishing types of people in their lives. If you've got a kid that's interested in fishing, the Billings and Heights Kiwanis Fishing Jamboree is a great place to learn.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media
loading...

The Fishing Jamboree is Saturday, June 11th at Riverfront Park.

Now in its 26th year, the free event is for kids between 5 and 12 years old. No license is required and all kids must be accompanied by a parent, grandparent, or legal guardian. The jamboree starts at 9 am and concludes with a free hamburger or hotdog lunch at noon. Worms are provided at no cost from the Pryor Creek Bait Company. Volunteers from various local fishing organizations will help kids bait their hooks and release the fish (the event is catch-and-release only). If you have your own fishing gear, please bring it. If you don't, a limited number of rods and reels are available to use.

Get our free mobile app
Getty Stock/ThinkStock, Yobro10
loading...

What kind of fish are in Josephine Pond at Riverfront Park?

I spoke with Event Chair Jim Tarr who said you never know what you might catch in the relatively shallow pond, but the most commonly caught fish during past Jamborees are smallmouth bass and other sunfish. He said a kid caught an 8" bass one year, which is quite respectable. The water level in the pond looks good this year and attendees should prepare for a warm day on Saturday with sunscreen and hats. Bug spray is probably a good idea.

You can pre-register for the event at Cabela's, the Billings Family YMCA, or online HERE. Day of registration is also available at Riverfront Park.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: fishing, Kids, Kiwanis Clubs of Billings, montana outdoors
Categories: Billings News, Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top