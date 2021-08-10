Hear Some Incredible Cowboy Poetry in Montana This Week

If you want to hear some incredible cowboy poetry in Montana, Lewistown is the place to be later this week. But even if you can't make it, we'll take you there with our statewide radio talk show, Montana Talks.

Coming up on Friday's show, we will be at the Fergus High School in Lewistown for the annual Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The gathering takes place from August 12 through the 15.

Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering is the 2nd oldest cowboy poetry gathering in the country, just one year behind the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada! The mission of Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering is: “…to preserve and celebrate the history, heritage and values of the American cowboy in the upper Rocky Mountain west.”

I will oftentimes take our radio show on the road and this has been one of the most memorable radio shows I've gotten to host. A few years ago, we had a cowboy poet all the way from Hawaii with us in Lewistown. He played the guitar and sang a song in his native language that was all about raising cattle in Hawaii. He told us how they used to swim the cattle out to the ships to get the cows to market. It was incredible.

As luck would have it, that cowboy will be back in Lewistown once again this year and will join us live on the radio Friday morning. So will Lloyd McKenna who wrote that great poem: "If 2020 Was a Buckin' Horse."

Read More: Lewistown's Cowboy Poet: "If 2020 Was a Buckin' Horse" |

Several other cowboy poets will join us live on the radio Friday morning. And Red Steagall performs on stage Saturday night.

You can listen in Friday morning from 9-10 am, statewide on the following stations across the state:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 KMMS

Livingston: 1340 KPRK

Missoula: AM930 and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400AM and 103.1FM KXGN

Forsyth: KIKC 1250 AM, 94.5FM

Lewistown: KQPZ 95.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1FM KVCK

Shelby: 1150AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7FM KINX

Helena: 95.9FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7FM KCGM

Plentywood: 100.1FM KATQ

Get our free mobile app