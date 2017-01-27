Fans of country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill got a treat Friday morning (Jan. 27) with the release of their new song, "Keep Your Eyes on Me," from the upcoming film The Shack.

A sweet melody and McGraw's soft vocals open the song, but the two singers come together on the chorus, harmonizing beautifully on lyrics like Keep your eyes on me / When it hurts to much to see / Keep your eyes on me / When you're lost in the dark. The song will be included on the film's soundtrack, set for release on Friday (Feb. 24).

The track was co-penned by Hill and McGraw along with Shane MacAnally, who's written and produced for country stars including Kacey Musgraves and Sam Hunt, and McGraw's "Humble and Kind" songwriter Lori McKenna. The "Live Like You Were Dying" singer reveals to Country Countdown USA that the song is inspired by some of the film's most emotional scenes.

The Shack chronicles the journey of Mack Phillips who, after experiencing a heartbreaking family tragedy, receives a mysterious letter in the mail, prompting him to venture to a remote cabin in Oregon where he goes on a spiritual journey with a few other soul-searching characters. The film is based on the best-selling novel by William P. Young and stars Sam Worthington in the lead role, in addition to Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. McGraw makes a brief appearance as Mack's friend. The Shack is in theaters on March 3.

In addition to the new song, it was recently announced that the country music power couple's careers will be highlighted in a joint exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, set to debut in November of 2017.