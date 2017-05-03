Hear Two New Rascal Flatts Songs From ‘Back to Us’

Get ready, Rascal Flatts fans: There are two new songs for you to hear in advance of the group's forthcoming studio album, Back to Us. The Flatts recently shared both the album's title track and the song "Hopin' You Were Lookin'."

Written by Cary Barlowe, David Hodges and Josh Thompson, the song "Back to Us" is about wanting to get back into the comforts of a happy relationship with someone you love and trust. Readers can press play above to hear it.

"I'm gonna run straight back to us, baby / No more same old someone else / Back to the one you used to love like crazy / Maybe you'll save me from myself," Rascal Flatts sing in the chorus of "Back to Us." "When the sun comes around again / You won't be waking up in a stranger's bed."

"Hopin' You Were Lookin'," meanwhile, was written by Barlowe along with Jesse Frasure and Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers. From the get-go, listeners will be able to tell that the song is a high-energy tune; its fast-paced lyrics are all about seeing a beautiful girl while driving home and taking a chance on asking her out.

"Hey girl, tell me / What you doin' later tonight? / Call me crazy / But I was thinkin' maybe we might / I'll take you downtown, table for two / I keep it laid back, just me and you," Rascal Flatts sing. "Right now I'm trippin' over my feet / 'Cause the way that you were lookin' / I was hopin' you were lookin' at me ..."

Readers can hear "Hopin' You Were Lookin'" above.

Back to Us will be Rascal Flatts' first full-length studio offering since 2014’s Rewind. The country trio released “Yours If You Want It” as the first single from the record.

