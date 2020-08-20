HelloFresh Subscribers Should Discard Onions

The largest meal-kit provider in the United States, according to Wikipedia, is announcing a voluntary recall on all onions that were shipped to their subscribers.

In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an ingredient supplier to HelloFresh informed the company that a "potential presence of salmonella bacteria" was found in their onions and recommended that any onions that customers received between May 8 and July 31, 2020 be discarded.

We also recommend extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in direct contact with these products, as recommended by the FDA. In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed by the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria. -FDA press release on August 19, 2020

HelloFresh customers can determine if their onions are part of the recall by checking the product code on the bottom square of the shipping label. CLICK HERE to see if your product code is included on the "immediately discard" list.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been 33 cases of reported illnesses in the state of Montana due to the potentially contaminated onions. Overall, there have been 396 total illnesses, and 59 hospitalizations that are linked to the Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Onions from Thompson International, Inc. from Bakersfield, California.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections that may be linked to these onions, so Thomson International is recalling the onions out of an abundance of caution. As of now no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified, and FDA is also investigating other potential sources of contamination and has not yet reached a final conclusion.

CLICK HERE to see the entire Urgent Onion Recall Notification from the FDA.