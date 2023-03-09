Help Mark! He Needs a New Dining Out Routine in Billings

So, I'm looking over my credit card statements from the last few months and it made me realize a couple of things. First off, I spend way too much money going out for lunch and dinner, And second, I need to start eating at places that I've never had a meal at. Or haven't eaten at in many years.

According to my credit card statements, I only dine at seven restaurants. And that made me think a little bit. That doesn't include stops at Taco Treat, Taco Johns, Wendy's, or McDonald's. Because I pay with cash at those joints.

I haven't eaten at most of the west-end restaurants other than Rib & Chop and the Montana Club.

Photo by Lily Banse on Unsplash Photo by Lily Banse on Unsplash loading...

So, no visits to Walker's Grill, The Granary, or when it was Bistecca at The Granary. I also haven't made it to Enzo's or the Fieldhouse. And that's sort of crazy because I've heard great things about all of these places. But I've gotten set in my ways and apparently like the same sort of meals all of the time.

I attended a work luncheon at the Marble Table last fall. And it's not normally a place I would eat. And that's simply because it's downtown. I've been in downtown Billings every Monday through Friday since we moved into this hotel in June of 1990. But the food was amazing anyway. So I need to put them back in my rotation.

So, I'm curious. Are you like me? Going to the same places, all of the time? Or do you and your significant other venture out and try new restaurants?