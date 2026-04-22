My wife had a previous marriage. Her divorce wasn't particularly pretty (are they ever?), and over the course of twenty-some years of custody disputes, child support issues, and various other legal finagling, she accumulated a massive pile of paperwork. Literally boxes full.

When the youngest kid finally turned 18, we celebrated with a big old bonfire, burning thousands of pages of bad-juju legal documents.

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Fire is one way to securely dispose of sensitive documents, but shredding is a great option too. If you have a bunch of documents you want to get rid of, two FREE shredding events are happening soon in Billings.

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Thursday, April 23, is Shred Day at Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties.

Stop by the real estate firm's office at 80 25th St W (in the shopping center near Hobby Lobby) from 11 AM to 1 PM for professional on-site shredding. The event is free, but the public is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item; the food will be distributed to two local non-profits.

Folks who come by to shred their documents can also enjoy ice cream and games.

Kind of like this. Only with papers, not trees. Credit Phil Wright Kind of like this. Only with papers, not trees. Credit Phil Wright loading...

Thursday, April 30, is the Free Shred Event at the UPS Store on Grant Road.

Sponsored by AARP, this Shred Event is from 9 AM to 6 PM at the UPS Store at 2212 Grant Road, Suite 4. While the event is free, you need to pre-register HERE or call 877-926-8300. AARP membership is not required, and there is a limit of two boxes of documents per person.

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Shredding sensitive documents is a smart practice to help prevent identity theft. Old bills, legal documents, medical paperwork, etc, can be goldmines for scammers. Don't put them in the trash; shred them instead.

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