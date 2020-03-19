Here’s Why I’m Filled With Hope

Keep in mind that even though the schools are closed, most of the great businesses in town are open. I love the fact they are taking care of their people and are going to weather the storm together with their employees. That's what makes this place the best in the country. They, like all of us, have adapted to the current situation and are forging ahead the best they can. They'll survive and so will America. I truly believe we will rise to the top and once again lead the world to a better place. Our pride, resolve, and ingenuity will lead the way. There is no place I would rather be with our resources and ability to conquer. Despite what you hear, I believe things are already getting better and the future looks bright. And like my dad always said remember general Patton's quote, "Don't let the bastards get you down." See ya tomorrow at 5.