Here’s Why No Handshaking at a Basketball Game Doesn’t Make Sense

No handshaking at the tourney at Metra? What person came up with that? These players are going to be playing basketball, all using the same infected ball where players lick their fingers and wipe their shoes 500 times. Are they not allowing man-to-man defense too with spit and sweat flying everywhere? How many times does a ref put his whistle in his mouth over the course of a game? Are the towels washed every time someone uses one? How will they break their time outs? Crazy, and why didn't we do this in the past for influenza, SARS etc. Remember, no hugs if you win the CHAMPIONSHIP. See ya tomorrow at 5.