Get ready for an unforgettable night at the Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings as Home Free, the all-vocal sensation that's been taking the world by storm.

This isn't just any concert—it's a celebration of their incredible 10-year journey since the release of their breakout album, Crazy Life.

Home Free has captured the hearts of millions, with nearly 600,000 album equivalents sold globally, and over 700 million views on YouTube. They've become a favorite for Country music fans everywhere, earning accolades from top publications like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter.

Home Free is bringing the Crazy(er) Life Tour to the Alberta Bair Theater on October 6, 2024. Tickets are on sale now, from $24.50 to $309 (VIP), plus applicable fees.

Montana acapella fans won't want to miss this all-ages show.

Home Free's 2023 album, As Seen On TV debuted at No. 8 on the Current Country Albums chart, marking their 14th Top-10 Billboard Country chart appearance in the past decade. Their latest record Land of the Free was released earlier this year.

Experience their harmony-rich renditions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many more at the plush Alberta Bair Theater.

Win free tickets.

Two winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the October 6th show. Winners will be drawn on 9/23/24 and notified by text.

Don't miss out on what promises to be an extraordinary night at the Alberta Bair Theater with Home Free.

