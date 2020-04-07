How I Spent Time With My Family When I Was Young

I've really tried to focus on the positives that I see while we are sheltering in place. I love seeing families playing board games and going for walks. I think most families spend less time together today than they did back when I was a kid.

I remember the days when my dad tried to teach me how to fly a kite with a "box kite" that never did stay aloft very long. The same result happened when he was trying to get the little motor to prime and start on and I tripped on the string that guided it and nearly cut his finger off when the propeller spun to life.

Mom beat my butt at Scrabble quite regularly, and my sister seemed luckier than me at Monopoly, Careers, and Kerplunk. But, I schooled her at Jacks.

Relish your time that you're getting with your kids right now, They'll be gone before you know it.