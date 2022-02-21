I was scrolling through Facebook the other day when I noticed a trend from all of my friends online. They kept posting a status titled "Wordle" with numbers after it, and a colored grid. I asked about it, and once I found out about this daily word game, I couldn't stop playing. And now, I join them daily posting my Wordle accomplishment. What's it all about?

The basics of Wordle

Wordle is a word game created by a software engineer named Josh Wardle and is now owned by the New York Times. Your goal is to guess the word of the day. It's always a five-letter word, but you only have six tries to get the word right. If you guess a wrong letter it will be black and doesn't appear in the word at all. If you guess a correct letter it will either be green or yellow depending on whether it's in the correct position or not. If all five letters are green, you've guessed the word correctly.

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media

The game has grown immensely in popularity.

My Facebook feed is absolutely swarming with people posting their results. But it's not just here in Billings, it's all across America. It was initially created by Wardle as a game he and his partner could play together, but it went insanely viral weeks later. The thing that drew me in was the simplicity of the game, and the similarity that it has to Lingo, a game show I grew up watching on the Game Show Network.

It's such a simple game, and as someone who loves games, it was right up my alley. I recommend you give it a shot and let us know how you like it.

