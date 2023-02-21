Hey, Montana Grown-Ups, Do You Still Play Video Games?

I'm curious about what percentage of "grown-ups" still play video games. Now, I don't mean that you have a full-size Pac-Man console in your game room. But maybe some games that you play on your phone.

About the time I turned 15, an arcade opened up in our mall in Great Falls called the Fuse Box. This was the place where I saw all of the popular video games of the day for the first time. Defender, Asteroids, Centipede, Frogger, Dig Dug, and so on.

Each game was a quarter to play, so three bucks in quarters would eat up most of a Saturday night.

The Fuse Box also featured foosball and two dozen pinball machines.

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward to the present day. I don't put quarters in video games anymore because there just aren't many places that have them.

But in my basement, I still have a Super Nintendo that I purchased in about 1990. And recently my daughter was having some friends sleep over. Well, the girls were playing Frogger and started talking a little trash. So I grabbed a controller and smoked the competition. The looks on their faces when they saw that some old guy beating them at a video game were priceless. I told them to not be embarrassed. After all, l I've been playing this game for 45 years.

Other than that, I don't spend much time on video games. Although I do have Wordle and a block puzzle game on my phone that I'll play when I'm waiting on my food when I stop somewhere for lunch.

And most evenings I can hear my daughter downstairs practicing for our rematch.

You May Also Like: What in the World is Wordle?

You May Also Like: What in the World is Wordle?