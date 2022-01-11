How You Can Help the Fire Victims in Denton, Montana

A big fundraiser to help the victims of the fire in Denton, Montana is coming up soon in Lewistown. I caught up with Brock Linker, one of the firefighters who was battling the blaze that ended up destroying several homes and the historic grain elevators in town after an early December fire.

Coming up on January 21st and 22nd, a couple big events are taking place in Lewistown. That Friday night they'll have live music, a silent auction, and social. Then on Saturday they'll have a live action starting around 11 a.m. You can find all the details, contact info and more on the Denton Fire Relief website: https://dentonfirerelief.com/

Linker says the biggest needs right now are auction items for the auction, and cash to assist the families with rebuilding efforts and other needs.

Looks like they already have an impressive list of items donated- you can get your hands on some Montana beef, or even some farm and ranch equipment. The one that really sounded cool to me was the helicopter coyote hunt that you can buy through the auction.

The deadline to donate any items is January 16th.

For those who may not recall, the fire in Denton destroyed several homes.

It just felt like the world was coming down around us. It was pretty intense.

That's how Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson described the firefight in Denton, Montana as crews worked to battle the fire both in town, and out of town- as ashes rained down from the sky.

