Bridger Man Arrested for Robertson Draw Fire Near Red Lodge

A Bridger man has been arrested for allegedly causing the Robertson Draw Fire that has burned nearly 30,000 acres near Red Lodge.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says 55 year old John Lightburn of Bridger was arrested and charged with negligent arson and criminal mischief- both felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor negligent arson charge.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the US Forest Service Law Enforcement. Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says Lightburn was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he was held on a $7,500 bond.

Flames from the Robertson Draw Fire could be seen taking over Mount Maurice from downtown Red Lodge on June 15th. Click here for our initial coverage.

According to InciWeb, the incident information system, the fire started on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13th. It is currently estimated at just under 30,000 acres, with 53% containment on the fire.

A public meeting is also coming up on June 24th:

There will be a Robertson Draw Fire & Crooked Creek Fire Community Meeting on June 24, 2021 at 7 PM. Come join us in person at the Roosevelt Center on 17th & Broadway in Red Lodge, Montana, or watch our Facebook Live stream @CusterGallatinNationalForest. The meeting will be recorded and saved on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page.

According to charging documents now posted at the Carbon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Lightburn allegedly drove his motorcycle on public lands where motor vehicles were prohibited. The charging documents state that Lightburn started a fire while working on his motorcycle.



Check out more photos from the Robertson Draw Fire back on June 15th below. That's when the flames and the smoke could clearly be seen from downtown Red Lodge.