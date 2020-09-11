I Cried This Morning

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Today is the anniversary of 9/11, a day that we will all vividly remember as it happened live in front of our eyes on TV. I was watching some amazing video and audio of the poor souls on the planes and in the world trade towers. Heart-breaking. Let me ask you this: if you knew you were going to die and had 20 seconds left, who would you call? What would you say? What would you think about when you closed your eyes for the last time? How would you be able to push forward if you were on the other end of that call. The love, the sincerity, the emotion you could hear in their words, it was gut-wrenching. I hope God was with them in every last breath they took.

Think of all the policeman and fireman that were killed trying to save people, of all colors and nationalities. Now we protest them.

20 seconds to say goodbye and all the things you should have said and never did. The most special things in your life about to end and you have 20 seconds. I'm going to make some calls this weekend and say the things that I need to say. I want them to know.

Mark and I love you guys, and God Bless America.