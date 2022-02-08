I Missed a Phone Call from Yellowstone’s Forrie Smith

So here's the deal. I don't like to talk on the phone (unless I'm on a long drive across Montana, the Bluetooth is working, and I actually have cell service). I REALLY don't like to talk on the phone on a Friday, especially after getting up at zero dark thirty all week long to talk on the radio.

For those who don't know, I host a statewide radio show from 9-10 a.m. across Montana. But in Billings and Bozeman I actually get started on air at 6 a.m., which means I have to start prepping even earlier. Needless to say, by 10 a.m. on Friday I DO NOT want to talk on the phone (insert laughter emoji here).

Even if I did want to talk on the phone, since I am on air for much of my day- it is just easier to communicate via email. So here's the deal: if you call my work phone you will literally get a voicemail of me telling you to send me an e-mail. I know. You can make fun of me for it. The older we get, the more stuck in our ways we get also.

That being said, Monday morning after the show I saw the flashing light on my voicemail, and I begrudgingly told myself- I better check my voicemail.

I just had to laugh because all of a sudden I hear that classic Western drawl of the great actor Forrie Smith who plays Lloyd on the hit TV show Yellowstone.

Hey...it's Forrie J. Smith. Well, I'm not much of an emailer. I'll try another number later. Just wanting to have a little talk with you on the radio show about coming up for the Montana State University rodeo team gala benefit.

He then says, "Forrie J. Smith" and left his phone number before adding:

You got all kinds of numbers on here, I'm gonna try another one. Alright later, gator.

You gotta listen to the great audio yourself:

How cool is that? I got a phone call from the one and only Forrie Smith, who grew up doing rodeo in Helena, Montana.

That's what is so great about Forrie Smith- he is the real deal.

I got to meet him down in Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo, and I gave him my business card. He said he would reach out before the event this Spring to help raise money for Montana State University's rodeo team. And like a good Cowboy, he's a man of his word.

Needless to say, I returned the phone call.

We'll have him back on the show very soon.

By the way, if you wanna show support for MSU rodeo- the big gala is coming up on March 5th in Bozeman. The Cowboys and Candlelight event is the 26th annual rodeo gala. Click here for tickets or to purchase a table at the event.