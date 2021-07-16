Iconic Montana Bar Seeks To Replace Legendary Performer

Back in May, we got the sad news that Piano Pat, a staple of the iconic Sip 'N Dip Lounge in Great Falls, had passed away at the age of 86. Pat had been performing at the lounge since 1963 - that's nearly 60 years!

Obviously, seeking a replacement at the lounge is going to be a daunting task, but the Sip 'N Dip Lounge has now announced that they're working to find one. They stress, however, that they're not looking for another Piano Pat, because those shoes are impossible to fill. Instead, they're looking for someone who can bring something new to the table.

A website has been set up where you can apply, and it's sort of structured like a contest, with finalists to be announced once all the entries are in. They're also encourage multi-talented individuals who play more than just piano to apply, as long as your instrument can fit in their space (no bagpipes, accordions, or drum sets allowed).

If you plan to apply, you need to have your submission in by August 25th. Finalists will be notified on September 2nd, and then they'll perform for a panel of judges in October. Judges include country music singers Aaron and Thea Tippen, Sip 'N Dip general manager Sandra Thares, and radio host Jim "Sarge" Sargent.

Think you have what it takes to follow Piano Pat's legacy and play for the Sip 'N Dip Lounge?

