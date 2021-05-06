Montana Legend “Piano Pat” of the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge Passes Away

Piano Pat. The woman who would make you sing and make you smile anytime you dropped into the Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls. "A true Montana legend" has passed away.

The Sip 'n Dip Lounge shared the news via Facebook Wednesday night

It is with tremendously sad hearts that we tell you that our beloved Piano Pat passed away peacefully last night. We loved her very, very much. Our hearts are broken. Rest In Peace beautiful music girl.

The Sip 'n Dip is the legendary bar in Great Falls known for the mermaids swimming in the pool behind the glass in back of the bar. Piano Pat has been serenading folks at the lounge for more than 50 years, and was highlighted several years ago in a piece by CBS Sunday Morning:

" A true Montana legend." That's how my friend, and farm broadcaster Russell Nemetz describes Piano Pat. Russell and I as Montana broadcasters have had the great joy of spending a time or two at the Sip 'n Dip with Piano Pat, Sandy, Donnie and the crew....we might have enjoyed a beverage or two, and some incredible food.

KRTV tells us more about Pat Spoonheim, known to us as Piano Pat:

Pat began performing at the Sip 'N Dip in 1963, and was loved and cheered on for decades by locals and tourists at the unique tiki-themed lounge; she was known worldwide, being featured in scores of newspaper articles, television and news features, and travel videos.

Rest in Peace Piano Pat. Thanks for making us smile.

