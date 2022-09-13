Inmate Dies at Yellowstone Co Detention Facility in Billings

An inmate being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on federal charges died late last week.

According to the press release from Sheriff Mike Linder, the inmate at the YCDF was found unresponsive in his jail cell by a Detention Officer around 11:30 pm on Friday, September 9.

Emergency aid was immediately provided by officers that were on scene and, an ambulance was called, but the inmate "passed away in the facility," according to the press release.

The deceased inmate has been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Jones who was booked into the jail on Thursday, September 8, according to the YCDF roster.

No evidence of foul play or suicide was found on the scene and "a subsequent autopsy did not reveal any evidence of such either," according to Sheriff Linder. Toxicology reports will take a couple of weeks to complete so the cause of death is currently "undetermined."

Because Jones was being held as a federal inmate, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he had no further details about his charges or home address.

An investigation into the inmate's death is ongoing, according to the YCSO.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.