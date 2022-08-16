UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.

Police eventually caught the suspect in the pond outside the Montana Expo building. He was questioned and released with no arrest at this time, and his identity has not been revealed pending investigation. The victim was treated for minor injuries on-site, and not at a hospital, which was erroneously reported below.

You can read the full report here. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY: Published August 16, 9:22 a.m.

A shooting at MontanaFair last night (08/16) has left a young man wounded and left the public with no information about who the suspect is, or whether the Fair will be open today or not.

According to a report from KTVQ, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:30 p.m. where a teenage or young adult man had been shot in the leg. Medical crews transported the man to a Billings hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported the shooting coming from the children's section of the fair.

The shooter is unknown, however, social media video has surfaced of police officers wrestling with a man in the pond outside the Montana Expo building. It is unknown if the man in the video is the shooter.

In an interview on Montana This Morning, MetraPark general manager Tim Goodridge stated that the Fair will continue to be open and will have a continued police force, "as there always has been." Goodridge also applauded the fast response of the police to get the situation under control.

Get our free mobile app

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)