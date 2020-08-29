Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have sold the massive mansion they refurbished in Arkansas at a whopping markup, and pictures show the jaw-dropping property is worth every penny of its $1.53 million price tag.

The couple, who shot to reality TV fame on 19 Kids and Counting, are well known for their real estate savvy, and it paid off big time with the sale of a mansion in Springdale, Ark. The Duggars bought the Baylor Mansion in 2014 for $230,000, according to Realtor.com, and recently sold it for $1.53 million after extensive renovations.

The massive 10,186-square-foot mansion boasts four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as four different kitchens that have been completely remodeled with granite countertops, custom LED lighting, new cabinets and appliances. The master suite has also been completely remodeled with a new tub, shower and granite countertops.

The vaulted great room features brick, with wood beams and massive windows to allow plenty of natural light. The eclectic house mingles modern touches with an old-world style for a space that is truly one of a kind.

The stunning piece of property also includes a home theater, a 3,500-square-foot garage and a spiral staircase that was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's round house in Phoenix, along with the mansion's unique circular outer structure. There's also an elevator.

The massive home sits on 2.73 acres, with a gated driveway.

The Duggars spent years renovating the mansion, and they have not disclosed how much the renovations cost. They listed the house for $1.8 million in 2019, and it sat unsold for several months before they removed the listing. They re-staged the home before listing it again for $1.3 million, but ultimately sold it for over asking price at $1.53 million.

Scroll through the photos below to see the Duggars' jaw-dropping mansion.

