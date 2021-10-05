Jimmie Allen kicked off Week 3 of the fight for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars — this week mastering the moves of the salsa with partner Emma Slater.

The third week of the dancing competition show was coined "Britney Night" and all dedicated to pop icon Britney Spears. Allen and Slater danced to the Spears' upbeat number "Outrageous," and there was no way anyone could miss the country singer and his dance pro partner. Donning fluorescent pink ensembles, the duo took the stage surrounded by hues of pink.

Before their performance, fans learned that Allen isn't competing each week for himself, but to make his wife, Alexis, proud. Viewers were treated to an emotional clip of Allen tearing up as he FaceTimed his family, noting how his wife is his rock and his family is everything. This dancing journey has been an emotional one for the singer, coming off last week, where sharing his upbringing then poured into his dancing performance.

Not only do fans hear how much his wife has been his inspiration throughout the competition, but also that both Allen and Alexis are major Britney fans. Allen revealed that he has been to eight of the "...Baby One More Time" singer's live concerts ... so yeah, he had fun on this week’s show.

The dancing duo ultimately scored a 20 out of 30 possible points. The judges felt like the singer's technique needed refinement, and the lifts performed during the number needed assistance being more fluid.

Thankfully, those noted moments didn't spell elimination for Allen — he was saved for yet another week. His fellow competitors, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her dancing partner Pasha Pashkov, were eliminated.

Week 3 carried on with three of the four judges: Derek Hough was forced to sit out this week after being potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays on ABC at 8PM ET.

