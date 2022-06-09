Have you ever dreamed of serving your community as a police officer or a firefighter? Maybe you've wanted to protect those around you or be of service to them. The Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department currently have positions open for probationary police officers and firefighters. Here are the details.

What are the qualifications?

According to the City of Billings website, the minimum requirements for the probationary police officer position are:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be at least 18 years old

Have a GED or High School Diploma

Possess or be eligible for a valid Montana Driver's License

Have no felony convictions or any convictions of PFMA, Assaulting or Eluding a Peace Officer

The probationary firefighter position requires a little bit more:

Have a High School Diploma

Have a valid Montana Driver's License

Up to one (1) year of combined education and experience in the areas of fire suppression & prevention (with resume)

Must possess State of Montana EMT Basic certification or must be obtained within six (6) months of employment

National Registry EMT Basic certification

Must maintain the minimum Montana and National Register EMT Basic level certification throughout their Billings Fire Department career

Must have good interpersonal skills

You must pass a drug screening for both positions and, in the case of the firefighter position, must pass a psychological test, physical exam, and a background check. Once you've passed all your pre-requisites, you may be selected for the positions.

Did the Public Safety Mill Levy help open these positions?

These positions may actually be more related to someone retiring or resigning from their position. Administrative Lieutenant Matthew Lennick also stated;

The civilian positions within the Police Department that were added with the passing of the Public Safety Mill Levy such as evidence techs, extra support staff, and Community Service Officers are in the process of either the application process or the approval of the position descriptions and policies by admin and HR. The public should start to see theses positions being filled in the early fall.

So, if you meet the qualifications above and want to get involved in the Police or Fire Departments here in Billings, they're looking for you. For more information on each position, you can follow the link for the Police Department here or the Fire Department here.

