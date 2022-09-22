Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child.

The 37-year-old country singer and his wife shared the news exclusively with People, revealing that they will welcome their first child in the early part of 2023.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!" Pardi tells the celebrity publication. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer Pardi tells People that her pregnancy has been going well so far, adding that she's been "a little bit tired, but overall really good."

She admits she's nervous, but Summer says she's excited to see her husband with their child.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy, so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she shares. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

The couple wed in 2020, and they tell People that they've been trying to conceive ever since. They were getting frustrated after two years of repeated disappointments, Summer admits.

"After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!" she shares.

Jon Pardi released his first album, Write You a Song, in 2014 via Capitol Nashville. He's since scored a long string of radio hits, including No. 1 hits with "Head Over Boots," "Dirt on My Boots" and "Beer Can't Fix," a duet with Thomas Rhett.

His most recent single, "Last Night Lonely," also reached the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart. That song appears on Pardi's fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, which dropped on Sept. 2

The Pardis have not yet announced the sex of their child.