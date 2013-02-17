Justin Timberlake Does Things on Tumblr

We all do things. You do things; your friends do things; even celebrities do things. So why is this Tumblr so funny? Well, it takes photos of Justin just being Justin and adds captions that are just a little bit absurd. Behold, Justin Timberlake doing things!

"Justin Timberlake plays a lonely game of paddleball with the ocean"

http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/ http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/ loading...

"Justin Timberlake hides his tiny teeth from Jay-Z’s bigger and much more powerful teeth"

http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/ http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/ loading...

"Justin Timberlake thinks about poor people"

http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/ http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com/ loading...

"Justin Timberlake remembers how scary clowns are"

http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com loading...

"Justin Timberlake makes an unlikely friend"

http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com http://justintimberlakedoingthings.tumblr.com loading...

"Justin Timberlake makes his golf clubs kiss"