Ah, the cone of shame. I imagine most dogs feel super embarrassed when they have to wear the cone, but it didn't seem to slow down our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Meet Sage, the 9-month-old Border Collie Mix

Sage was surrendered to YVAS about a week ago, said Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator, at the shelter. Why? Because super-sweet Sage is somewhat obsessed with chasing cats. So if you have a kitty at your house, she's probably not the right pup for you.

Funny story about Sage... Izzy said when she was walking the dog into our building this morning, Sage saw her reflection in the lobby doors and did not like it one bit. Of course, who would enjoy seeing their reflection when they're stuck with a ridiculous cone on their neck?

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Despite the cone, Sage is ready for adoption now.

Sage was spayed just a couple of days ago, so she'll need to keep the darn cone on for a while longer. However, you can take her home now. She's intelligent, playful, treat-motivated, and would make a great pet for an active person or family.

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The pup is a medium-sized dog, and while she may continue to grow a bit more as she matures, she likely won't weigh much more than 50 pounds.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Get in on Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelters' 2027 Pet Calendar Contest.

One of the shelter's most popular fundraisers, entries are now being accepted for their annual Pet Calendar Contest. It's open to all kinds of pets (someone submitted a picture of their emu), and you can enter your pet for just $10.

All 12 pets that get selected for the 2027 calendar receive a professional photo shoot, with one lucky pet gracing the cover. Find out more on the YVAS Facebook page or website. Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

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