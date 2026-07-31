Last year, the outdoor rodeo returned to MetraPark for MontanaFair. Rodeo outdoors, under the Big Sky, is the way the good Lord intended rodeos to be, and we're ready to send you and your crew to Rodeo Billings at the fair this year with our Rodeo Like a Rockstar promotion.

Read More: MontanaFair Introduces New Digital Ride Ticket System for 2026

Credit Traci Taylor, TSM Credit Traci Taylor, TSM

Enter below for your chance to win FIVE VIP passes to the Cat Country Rodeo Like a Rockstar Pit. Each pass will get you into MontanaFair and will give you and your party a next-to-the-chutes experience at the rodeo!

Winners will enjoy complimentary ice-cold Rockstar energy drinks and pure artesian bottled water, compliments of Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Billings.

Credit Traci Taylor, TSM Credit Traci Taylor, TSM

About Rodeo Billings at MontanaFair

Put on by NILE, the organization that's been bringing rodeo to Billings for generations, Rodeo Billings continues to attract some of the biggest names in the sport. Fans can expect to see many of the PRCA's top cowboys and cowgirls, along with some of the rankest bucking horses and bulls on the circuit.

The event has quickly become a favorite stop for competitors chasing prize money and valuable points as they work toward qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo.

Credit Traci Taylor, TSM Credit Traci Taylor, TSM

About MontanaFair

MontanaFair has been a summer tradition in Billings for more than a century, bringing together agriculture, live entertainment, carnival rides, great food, concerts, and family fun.

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Held August 7-15 at MetraPark, the fair attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across Montana and northern Wyoming. Whether you're there for the livestock shows, the midway, the rodeo, a concert, or just a piping hot basket of fresh-cut fries, MontanaFair has something for just about everyone.

The Spirit of Rodeo Billings See the excitement, heart, and tradition of Rodeo Billings come to life. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor