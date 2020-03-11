Kane Brown is a father now, and he knows his jacked-up Ford F-250 truck with 42-inch tires isn't a sensible grocery-getter. So, the "Homesick" singer bought a "dad car." A Tesla.

The sensible sedan (or coupe — the 26-year-old didn't share pics) is known for being very eco-friendly, able to drive itself and for costing a fair bit more than more mass produced electric cars.

Brown tells Taste of Country Nights radio it takes about six hours to charge his Tesla, and he likes that he's doing something a little better for his environment.

But don't worry. Brown still has that truck — this truck:

After having the truck custom built in 2019, he tried to sell it — numerous websites reported that he was asking $120,000. Talking to ToC Nights' Evan Paul and Amber, he says he still has it, although he doesn't drive it. He's a family man now, so it's the Tesla and a safe, sensible cruising speed ... maybe. At least one model of the car does go zero to 60 in 2.4 seconds, but Brown wouldn't do that, would he?

This week "Homesick" became Brown's fifth No. 1 single and his third from the Gold-certified Experiment album, released in November 2018. Brown is said to be working on new music. Next week he'll begin the Canadian leg of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour.