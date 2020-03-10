What’s Your “Prep” Level?

Everybody that sells toilet paper is sold out. Are you kidding me? Never mind the fact that toilet paper probably won't be any help with your respiratory illness. Don't people have a decent amount of toilet paper on hand already?

It's like the meme I've seen on Facebook. "There are tv commercials for toilet paper. Who's not buying this?!"

Now, I don't have a bedroom full of toilet paper, but I've always got a couple of months' worth. My thinking is it doesn't go bad. And I'll always need it. If you're one of those people who not only doesn't stock up but waits until the last roll has been deployed, then I can't be around you.

With the exception of milk and salad, I could easily go a month without having to go grocery shopping.

How well prepared are you?