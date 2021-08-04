See Kane Brown’s Before + After Pictures From One Year in the Gym

Kane Brown says he's been putting in the work at the gym, and pictures show he isn't kidding. Fellow country artists and his own wife are among the hundreds who've applauded his efforts or just ogled his shirtless bod.

The "Worship You" singer has been known to share a shirtless picture on occasion, but never gratuitously. Fans have gotten plenty of chances to see the evolving tattoo art across his arms and chest in photos or clips of him with his wife Katelyn, or with their baby girl Kingsley. On Monday (Aug. 2), he shared three pictures from his live show, the first two of him with just jeans on as he walked around a venue.

"This past year I been working my a-- off in the gym," he writes. "Still got a lot to go but scroll to see how tiny I was."

The third picture is the "before" photo.

"You are your own security now," Jimmie Allen writes.

Jordan Davis asked if he could join Brown, while Chuck Wicks admired Brown's traps. Katelyn left the most engaging comment, however.

"Hottest dad bod out there," she says with fire and heart-eye emojis.

"Worship You" is Brown's latest single, although he also paired with Chris Young for the No. 1 hit "Famous Friends." The Georgia native is thought to be working on new music as he prepares for his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which begins in September. He'll also headline the Blessed & Free Tour beginning in October.

Brown and Katelyn Jae married in October 2018. Kingsley Rose was born about one year later.