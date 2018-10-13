Kane Brown Is a Married Man!

Just days after taking home three awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, Kane Brown is celebrating another huge milestone. The singer married his longtime girlfriend, Katelyn Jae, in a ceremony outside of Nashville on Friday evening (Oct. 12), according to People.

The outlet confirms that Brown and Jae tied the knot in front of around 200 friends and family, with Jae's brothers and Brown's guitarist Alex Anthony serving in the wedding party. The couple opted to exchange traditional vows, choosing to send each other private letters with more personal thoughts earlier in the day.

As for attire, Brown went for an all-black look designed by Lanvin, and the bride wore what she termed a "simple, comfortable and understated gown." She told People that "I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill.” See the wedding picture here.

Brown hopefully will enjoy a relaxing honeymoon with his new bride, as his fall schedule isn't slowing down one bit. He's poised to release his sophomore album, Experiment, on Nov. 9.

