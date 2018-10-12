Rams Homecoming Tonight

The Central Rams are having their pre-game party from 5p-6:30 tonight at Vetran's Park Shelter. Food is from Fuddruckers and adults can get a meal for $8. Students eat for $5. Of course, the game is tonight against the Fergus Golden Eagles. Kickoff is at 7pm at Herb Klindt Field.

My daughter will likely end up going to Central and it was great to see so many kids at her school today showing their support. When I was a kid, I don't remember knowing anything about our highschool football team, but lots of these K-8 kids were talking about tonight's game. Expect a sea of green at Herb Klindt Field.